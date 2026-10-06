After a long break, the search for the graves of Ukrainians who died during World War II has begun in Poland

On October 6, in the village of Lasków (Lublin Voivodeship of Poland), search and excavations of the burial sites of Ukrainians who died or went missing during World War II began.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The search is being carried out within the framework of the agreements of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on issues of dignified burials. The Polish side issued a permit for the expedition to the Orthodox cemetery in Laskow on August 31, 2026.

The purpose of the research is to find the burial sites of civilian residents of the village who died as a result of the attack by units of the Home Army and the "Peasant Battalions" in March 1944.

According to various historical sources, during the mass murder of Ukrainians in Lasków in the Kholm region (now Lublin Voivodeship, Poland) on March 10, 1944, more than 300 people died.

Ukrainian and Polish historians and experts have established data on 327 dead residents of the village. At the same time, some historians call the number of victims about 350. The final number can be specified after further historical and investigative research.

On the same day, armed Polish troops attacked the Ukrainian village of Sagryn, near Laskov. According to Ukrainian researchers, 621 Ukrainians were killed there, including children, women, and the elderly.

Last year, Ukraine asked Poland for permission to conduct search and exhumation work in Sagryn, but has not yet received a response.