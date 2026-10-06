The state parliament (Landtag) of Saxony-Anhalt has been elected to the presidency of Tobias Rausch, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This is the first time in German history that such a thing has happened.
This is reported by NTV.
In a secret ballot, 35-year-old Rausch received 48 votes. Another 29 MPs voted against, and 5 abstained. The far-right candidate received four votes from other parties.
The AfD and the Alliance for Social Justice and a Smart Economy now have 44 seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament.
Tobias Rausch was previously the Secretary General of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
- On September 20, it became known that the Alternative for Germany won local elections in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and the left-wing populist party The Left won in Berlin.
- On September 6, the AfD also came in first place in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The party opposes aid to Ukraine, calls for rapprochement with Russia and the lifting of sanctions against it.
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