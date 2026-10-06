Far-right AfD member Rausch becomes first state parliament leader in German history

The state parliament (Landtag) of Saxony-Anhalt has been elected to the presidency of Tobias Rausch, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This is the first time in German history that such a thing has happened.

This is reported by NTV.

In a secret ballot, 35-year-old Rausch received 48 votes. Another 29 MPs voted against, and 5 abstained. The far-right candidate received four votes from other parties.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The AfD and the Alliance for Social Justice and a Smart Economy now have 44 seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament.

Tobias Rausch was previously the Secretary General of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.