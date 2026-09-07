Far-right German party AfD, which opposes aid to Ukraine, wins election in Saxony-Anhalt

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won state elections in Saxony-Anhalt with 44% of the vote. The party will have 39 of the 83 seats in the state parliament, three seats short of a majority.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), received 17.2% of the vote and 15 seats, almost half of its previous tally. Turnout was around 77%.

The AfD will not be able to form a government on its own because it lacks the votes for a majority. Germanyʼs other major parties adhere to the so-called "firewall" principle of not forming coalitions with the AfD.

The election in Saxony-Anhalt was seen as a major test for Merzʼs government. The CDU has governed the state since 2002, along with smaller parties. Nationally, the AfD is also ahead of the CDU in the polls.

The AfD advocates for tougher migration policies, including deportations of migrants, and calls for rapprochement with Russia and the lifting of sanctions. The party also opposes further aid to Ukraine.

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