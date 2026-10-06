Donald Trump approves first US military execution in over 60 years

The US President Donald Trump has approved the first military execution in the United States in over 60 years. Itʼs the execution of Major and military psychiatrist Nidal Hassan, who killed 13 people at a base in Texas.

This was reported by Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell.

If the sentence is carried out, it would be the first execution of a US serviceman since 1961, Reuters notes. The convict was hanged then. The last known execution carried out by a US military firing squad was by musket in November 1945.

The time and place of execution will be determined by the US Secretary of the Army.

What is Nidal Hassan accused of?

Nidal Hassan is a Palestinian Muslim born in the United States. On November 5, 2009, he opened fire on a medical facility on a military base that was serving as a staging area for soldiers deployed to combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He killed 13 people and injured 32. During the attack, a police officer shot Hassan, leaving him partially paralyzed.

In 2013, a military tribunal sentenced him to death. Hassan represented himself in court, calling no witnesses or attempting to deny the charges. Before the attack, Hassan had spoken out against the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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