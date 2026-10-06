Media: At the beginning of the year, Turkey transferred “Korkut” air defense systems to Ukraine. They are used against drones and cruise missiles

At the beginning of the year, Turkey supplied Ukraine with air defense systems to combat drones. These are “Korkut” anti-aircraft systems, which consist of three combat vehicles and one command and control vehicle.

This is reported by the Middle East Eye media, citing sources.

However, there is currently no official information on how many such systems Ukraine has received. “Korkut” uses anti-aircraft guns to destroy air targets, including cruise missiles and drones. It is designed to combat FPV drones and fiber-optic drones.

A Ukrainian official told reporters that the Turkish air defense system is successfully countering Russian attacks. He said Ukraine is interested in purchasing additional systems, if the price is reasonable.

The journalists recalled that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, Turkey has transferred “Bayraktar TB2” drones to Ukraine, and later laser-guided missiles, artillery ammunition, and large-caliber machine guns.