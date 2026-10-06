Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 137 drones of various types. A bridge in Zaporizhzhia was under attack

On the night of October 6, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 137 drones of various types. Air defense managed to shoot down 114 enemy targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hits were recorded in 17 places, and debris fell in four more. In particular, Zaporizhzhia was hit that night. The Russians attacked one of the bridges across the Dnipro River. Five people were injured.

Among them are Red Cross workers — they came under Russian attack while on their way to work.

In Kharkiv, six people have already died and 59 have been injured as a result of the guided aerial bomb attack on the Slobidskyi district.

A private enterprise building in Odesa was damaged after a Russian attack. A fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

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