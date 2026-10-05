Rubio said the US has no plans to move the embassy from Kyiv despite Russiaʼs threats

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that despite Russian threats, the country will not evacuate its embassy from Kyiv. According to him, the US will decide for itself whether it is safe for American diplomats to work in Kyiv.

Rubio said this before his trip to Iceland.

The US does not consider Russiaʼs threats "something unusual". He clarified that the State Department analyzes the security situation in each country where their diplomatic mission is located every day. If a threat arises, the US will make appropriate decisions.

Rubio added that diplomats have been warned to leave Kyiv for months, and that the attacks on the Ukrainian capital were no surprise to them.

On the morning of October 5, the embassies of the European Union countries assured that they would remain in Kyiv despite the Russian threats. Separate but similar statements were made by the embassies of Poland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

On the eve of the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on foreigners, including diplomatic mission personnel, to leave Kyiv, directly warning that Russia would continue to strike the Ukrainian capital on a massive scale.

After that, The Guardian wrote that Western countries were planning to evacuate their embassies to Lviv or eastern Poland. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied this information.

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