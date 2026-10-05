FT: Norway wants to temporarily ban AI glasses in public places, due to the risk of hidden filming

Norway plans to temporarily ban the wearing of glasses with built-in artificial intelligence in public places, including schools, parks, beaches, kindergartens, and hospitals. The government has reported the development of a bill.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about this.

The bill is due to be considered by parliament soon. Norwayʼs Minister for Digital and Public Administration Thorgeir Mikaelsen believes that the technology, which puts people at risk of being photographed, filmed or audio recorded without their knowledge, is worrying.

The Norwegian government has stressed that it wants to assess the situation during this period and develop permanent rules. There is no talk of a complete ban on AI glasses. According to the FT, Norway will become the first major country where artificial intelligence glasses may be banned.

Also on August 12, in Germany, the human rights organization “HateAid” filed a complaint against Meta over “Ray-Ban” smart glasses with cameras. They claim that the devices violate privacy laws.

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