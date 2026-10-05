Hackers attacked ATB server. Company says no personal data was affected

On the afternoon of October 5, the website of the ATB supermarket chain was hacked and an announcement was posted there about data being stolen from servers. The company itself denies the leak.

The hackersʼ message, written in Russian, stated that the attackers allegedly obtained data from 7.9 million customers (phone numbers, emails, names, addresses, and password hashes), passport data from 127 200 employees, a history of 11.48 million orders, and other information. As evidence, the hackers published a screenshot of the archives — this is supposedly the stolen data.

The hackers started a timer and demanded a ransom of $400 000 to ensure that the allegedly stolen data did not become freely available.

Shortly after the attack became known, a number of anonymous Telegram channels republished the hackersʼ claims without verification or critical discussion, presenting unconfirmed figures as fact. Some even mocked the situation, ignoring the lack of official confirmation of the leak.

Later, the ATB network officially confirmed the attack to Suspilne and UP. However, they emphasized that no personal data was affected, since it is not stored on these servers. They promised to restore all servers soon.

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