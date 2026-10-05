Works by Taras Shevchenko included in Lithuanian school curriculum. Starting next year, they will be mandatory

The works of Ukrainian poet, writer, and artist Taras Shevchenko were included in the school curriculum for Lithuanian language and literature.

This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

This year, the works of the Ukrainian writer will be recommended, and next school year, they will be mandatory. Shevchenkoʼs works will be recommended to eighth-graders and third-graders studying Lithuanian language and literature as part of the general course.

The list of recommended works will include "The Testament" and "To the Dead, the Living, and the Unborn...". In addition, teachers will be able to choose the authorʼs works at their discretion. Shevchenkoʼs poetry will be studied within the framework of the theme of romanticism.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Education, such a program should strengthen cultural ties between Lithuania and Ukraine and promote the integration of Ukrainian children currently studying and living in Lithuania.

In August, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius proposed to the Ministry of Education to exclude the works of Russian writer Mikhail Lomonosov from the school curriculum and instead add the works of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.

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