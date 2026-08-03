Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius has proposed removing the works of Russian writer Mikhail Lomonosov from the school curriculum and adding Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko instead.

This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

He suggested that the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports review the general education programs approved in 2022 in order to make changes to them and "no longer teach Lithuanian schoolchildren patriotism and citizenship based on the texts of Mikhail Lomonosov, a writer who glorified the Russian imperial wars".

At the same time, he believes that Shevchenkoʼs works would teach schoolchildren "the identity of the Ukrainian nation through the texts that created it".

The ministry claims that Lomonosovʼs works are included in the program on the native language and literature of the Russian national minority. The department said that it will consider this proposal and make a decision by the end of August.

Mikhail Lomonosov created imperial myths about the “ancient origin” of the Russians. In this way, he wanted to justify Russia’s future attacks on other states. Lomonosov was also a reformer of the Russian language and a historian. However, in the second question, he believed that Russia should be shown only as a great country and the dark pages of the history of the Russian Federation should be kept quiet.

In addition, Lomonosov also worked in the field of education in the Russian Federation — he developed a project for Moscow University and was one of the founders of the Slavic school.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.