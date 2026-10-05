42% of Ukrainians believe that President Volodymyr Zelensky should participate in the next presidential elections in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

In particular, Ukrainians were asked whether Zelensky should run in the next election, despite the fact that in 2019 he said he would serve only one term. 53% said he should limit himself to one term, and another 4% chose the option “hard to say”.

For instance, in December 2025, 46% believed that Zelensky should limit himself to one term, and 45% said he should run in the next election.

Ukrainians were also asked whether they support elections during the war. The vast majority — namely 71% of those surveyed — opposed this initiative, while another 24% believe that they should be held now.

Regarding the current Ukrainian government, 44% of Ukrainians feel disappointed, and 33% feel ashamed.

The survey was conducted on September 12-21 using telephone interviews among 1002 adult Ukrainians living in government-controlled territory.

On August 23, Zelensky said in an interview that elections during the war are a “tsunami that will split Ukraine”. According to him, none of the Western partners have provided specific proposals that would guarantee security during the elections.

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