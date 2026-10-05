500 schools closed in France amid mass protests over state of education

Up to 500 schools across France are partially or completely closed today due to clashes between police and protesting students.

This was stated by French Education Minister Edouard Geoffrey, the BBC reports.

He also reported that 24 schools had been "set on fire or vandalized" since the protests began.

Thousands of students are protesting the state of education. The protests, which began last week, have spread from Paris to other cities, including Montpellier, Nantes and Marseille. High school students and other protesters are protesting teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and dilapidated school buildings.

On Friday, October 2, French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said that 735 of Franceʼs 3 700 schools had been affected to some extent by the violent protests. That same day, 1 747 people were arrested at the rallies. In total, more than 5 000 people have been arrested since the protest movement began, about 85% of them minors.

Protest organizers called for continued demonstrations on Tuesday, October 6, accusing the government of not taking any "concrete measures".

On the eve of the French Prime Minister Sebastian Le Corneille said that his government is taking additional measures to "solve the problems faced by high school students and education workers".

According to him, the government plans to ensure that classes are held, improve the condition of schools, organize the schedule and make the university admission system more transparent.

The government is also accelerating consideration of a bill that would oblige those responsible for property damage to compensate for the damage caused.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.