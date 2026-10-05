The US has withdrawn all bombers from the British base. They are investigating the preparation of a terrorist attack there

The US has withdrawn all of its B-1 bombers from “RAF Fairford” (a British air base) over security concerns. A week ago, British law enforcement was investigating a possible plot to carry out a terrorist attack at the base.

This is reported by Reuters and The Guardian, citing a Pentagon representative.

According to him, the American bombers have returned to their bases in the United States. The Pentagon did not give the reasons for this decision.

The Guardian writes that at least 10 of the 12 American B-1 bombers took off from the British air base on Sunday, October 4. Some of them arrived there a few days ago as part of a planned rotation — so the decision to withdraw the planes was made in a hurry.

According to American media, the reason was new warnings about the threat to the base. On September 27, British law enforcement officers detained five men near “RAF Fairford” on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack at the air base. They were soon released on bail.

Another suspect in the case was arrested in London on October 1. He holds British and Iranian citizenship. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the investigation had strong grounds to believe that Iran was involved in the events surrounding the base. Tehran denies this.

“RAF Fairford” is located about 100 miles west of London. The US Air Force has been stationing its strategic bombers there for decades.

In March 2026, the British government allowed the US to use the air base for operations against Iran during a war in the Middle East. Iran subsequently threatened that any base used against it would become a legitimate target.

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