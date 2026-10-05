Axios: The US monitoring possible plague outbreak in Russia

The US presidential administration is monitoring information about a possible case of plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia.

A White House spokesperson told Axios.

According to him, Donald Trumpʼs administration "is informed about the outbreak, is monitoring the situation and evaluating options for further action".

The attention of the American administration was attracted by information about a possible plague infection and quarantine measures in the Irkutsk region.

Russian media previously reported that on September 25, a laboratory assistant at the Irkutsk Research Institute Darya Shipilova allegedly broke a test tube containing the causative agent of pneumonic plague. She was hospitalized, and on the night of October 2, she died.

Russian authorities have not confirmed the plague, stating that the womanʼs cause of death was "pneumonia of unknown etiology". The Russian Ministry of Health noted that the epidemiological situation in the region remains stable.

However, Russian media reports that the region has imposed a mask-wearing regime and hospitals have been quarantined. About 200 people who may have come into contact with Shipilova have also been quarantined.

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