The party of the pro-Ukrainian prime minister of Latvia wins the elections to the Seimas. It will receive almost half of the seats

Parliamentary elections have been held in Latvia, with Prime Minister Andris Kulbergsʼ “United List” bloc winning with 99% of votes counted. The party is expected to win 42 seats.

This is reported by the Delfi media.

This is the best result of a single political force in the parliamentary elections in Latvia since the restoration of independence, journalists noted.

The “Latvia First” party is in second place with 13.1% of the vote (17 parliamentary seats). The “Sovereign Power/Young Latvians” party is in third place with 11.7% (14 seats in the Seimas).

If the previous distribution of mandates is preserved after the completion of the counting, six political forces will enter the new Seimas. At the same time, the “United List” lacks nine mandates to form an independent majority.