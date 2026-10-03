During the day, Russians attacked Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One person was killed and injured

During the day of October 3, the Russian army attacked Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The attacks resulted in one death and injuries.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in an attack in the Kirovohrad region.

Three people were injured in a day of shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attacks caused fires and damaged a high-rise building, a store, and a car.

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A woman was injured in the Kherson region.

In Sumy, the Russians attacked an industrial zone.