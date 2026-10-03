Trump reported new payments to Americans of $90. This time, not for the elections

President Donald Trump reported a one-time payment of $90 for more than 20 million Americans enrolled in the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly.

This was reported on the White House website.

In this way, Trump wants to help older Americans pay their monthly insurance premiums for this program. Congress has allocated $2 billion for this. Payments will begin to arrive in early October.

However, Americans whose insurance premiums are already paid by Medicaid, as well as people with high incomes, will not receive assistance.

The press service notes that Trump became the first president to use the Medicare Fund to reduce costs for retirees. This fund was established in 2008.

Trump previously promised that he would pay every adult American $5 000 if the Republican Party retained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the midterm elections.

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