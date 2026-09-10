Trump promised to pay Americans $5 000 if Republicans win the election

The US President Donald Trump has promised to pay every adult American $5 000 if the Republican Party retains control of the House of Representatives and Senate after the November midterm elections.

He said this during a speech at the Republican Party convention in Dallas, Texas, NBC News reports.

Trump compared these payments to dividends that successful companies pay to their investors. According to the president, the only condition would be to spend the money only in the United States.

In 2025, there were approximately 267 million adults in the United States. So such a program could cost over $1.3 trillion.

Trump also urged Americans to support Republicans in the midterm elections. He said that if the Republicans lose, the US will "lose borders, low taxes and security".

The US midterm elections will be held on November 3, 2026. Americans will be electing all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. There will also be gubernatorial elections in 36 states and numerous state and local elections.

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