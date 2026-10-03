The ex-head of the “Young Theater” Bilous, suspected of sexual assault on female students, was released from pre-trial detention center

The ex-head of the “Young Theater” Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students, has been released from custody on bail.

This was reported by the “Klochkov & Partners” law firm, which defended Bilous in court.

Andriy Bilous was in pre-trial detention for almost a year. On October 22, 2025, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention until December 17.

And in August 2026, Bilous was set a bail of UAH 5 million. At the time, the defense called this amount "unaffordable" because the suspectʼs family would allegedly not be able to pay it.

The bar association stated that the case was complex "not only from a legal point of view" but also "from a moral aspect" . They stated about the "incredible pressure" that accompanied the process.

"The media and social networks shaped the attitude towards a person long before the court had to give its assessment of the case. In fact, we had to work in conditions where they tried to pass a public verdict before the courtʼs. But despite everything, our client was released from the pre-trial detention center," the “Klochkov & Partners” wrote.

What is Andriy Bilous accused of?

Accusations against the then director of the “Young Theater” and a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv appeared in January 2025 from his female students. On October 21, Bilous was declared of suspicion of systematic sexual violence against female students.

According to the investigation, since 2017, Bilous, using his authority in the theater environment and official position, systematically persuaded female students to have sexual relations with him without their voluntary consent and committed sexual violence against them.

Thus, between March 2018 and April 2023, he repeatedly committed rape and other violent acts of a sexual nature against five girls, two of whom were minors at the time.

For those who tried to avoid him and reacted negatively to sexual harassment, he created an atmosphere of intimidation: he did not pay attention in class, publicly belittled and humiliated them. Investigators questioned dozens of witnesses who confirmed the facts of coercion and harassment.

At the same time, Bilous rejected all accusations and said that he was open to all inspections in a lawful manner, but did not agree that "decisions are made not by the court, but on social networks and at rallies".

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