Russians attack Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There are two dead and over 30 injured

On the evening of October 2, Russian forces bombed Kharkiv. Two people were killed and at least 31 others were injured, including two children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Previously, three guided aerial bombs were recorded hitting the city — in the Slobidsky and Nemyshlyansky districts. Approximately 20 residential buildings, office buildings, an educational institution, and cars were damaged there.

The elimination of the consequences is ongoing. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

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