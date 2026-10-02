Japan imposes new sanctions against Russia for the first time in over a year. The list includes shadow fleet vessels and 33 military-industrial companies

On October 2, the Japanese government expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The list includes 33 Russian companies and nine individuals. They will be subject to restrictions on payments and capital transactions. Fund transfers, as well as transactions related to deposits and loans, will now require special permission from the Japanese authorities.

Among the enterprises that have been restricted are “Tulamashzavod”, “Motovilikhinsky Zavody”, “Voentorg”, “Uraldronzavod”, “VNDIR Progress”, and “Alabuga Development”. All of them are part of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Among the individuals on the sanctions list are, in particular, the Deputy General Director of “Rostec” Dmitry Lelikov, the founder of “Lobaev Arms” Vladislav Lobaev, the head of the “Voskresensk Aggregate Plant” Alexander Sychugov, and the CEO of the “VNIIR Progress” Vladislav Kostin.

Sanctions were also imposed against four companies from Turkey and the UAE and 35 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

The new package was the first major expansion of Japanʼs sanctions against Russia in over a year. Tokyo officially reported the previous package on September 12, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.