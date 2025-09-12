Great Britain and Japan have imposed new sanctions against Russia

The UK has imposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting an illegal shadow navy and companies that supply weapons equipment. Japan has also imposed new sanctions against Russia.

British restrictions have targeted 30 companies and people who support the Russian army and the annexation of Crimea, as well as those who supply electronics, chemicals, and explosives for the production of missiles and drones.

Among them are the Chinese Shenzhen Blue Hat, its two Russian co-owners Olena Malytska and Oleksiy Malytsky, as well as the Turkish company Mastel Makina and its Azerbaijani director Shanlik Shukurov. This technology is used in Russian missiles, drones, and other weapons used to attack Ukraine.

Another 70 shadow fleet vessels carrying Russian oil have been sanctioned, with the UK imposing restrictions on more oil tankers than any other country.

Japan sanctions

The Japanese government has frozen the assets of 47 Russian companies and nine individuals, as well as those involved in the annexation of Crimea, the “destabilization of eastern Ukraine”, and the so-called annexation of eastern and southern Ukrainian regions into Russia (five individuals and one legal entity).

Not only Russian companies, but also three companies from other countries were subject to sanctions.

Payments to these people and companies now require authorization. The same system will apply to deposits and loans to them.

Japan also banned the export of goods to two Russian companies and nine companies from countries other than Russia and Belarus.

In addition, Japan joined the initiative of the European Union and other countries and also lowered the ceiling price for Russian-origin offshore oil.

Now, if the price exceeds $47.6 per barrel, the import of such oil and related transactions require permission from the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The new rules will take effect from September 12, 2025, but the old price will apply to deliveries under contracts concluded before that date. The old cap price of $60 per barrel will also apply to imports of Russian-origin seaborne crude oil unloaded in Japan before October 17, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.