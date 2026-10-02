“Nova Post” has started selling books in its branches. How and where you can buy them now

“Nova Post” has launched a pilot project to sell business and economic literature in its branches. The project is called “Nova Books”.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service on Instagram.

This is a specially equipped book space with a self-service checkout. It is currently operating in one of the post offices in Kyiv.

To purchase the book you like, you need to scan the barcode and pay for the order online yourself.

The books were selected based on recommendations from the companyʼs corporate university and the private libraries of its co-owners. The assortment and distribution are provided by the book service “Megogo Books”.

According to the company, during the first two days of testing the new format, visitors purchased about 20 copies. Such bookshelves will soon appear in two more Kyiv branches. By the end of the year, they plan to increase their number to 10, and later — to bring the project to the regions.