Voting for the most iconic Ukrainian book of the last 5 years has started in “Diia”. Whoʼs on the list

Voting for the most iconic Ukrainian book of the last five years has started in the "Diia" application.

The list includes 15 books published in 2022-2026. Here is the full list:

"The Colony" by Maks Kidruk;

"Sword Language. How the Soviet Empire Spoke" by Evhenia Kuznetsova;

"There is land beyond Perekop. A Crimean novel" by Anastasia Levkova;

"Poems from the Loophole" by Maksym Kryvtsov;

"I am transforming... Diary of the occupation. Selected poems" by Volodymyr Vakulenko;

"Testimony" by Viktoria Amelina;

"Lists" by Myroslav Layuk;

“Dances with Bones” by Andriy Semyankiv;

“Revolt against the Empire: Ukrainian Sixties” by Radomir Mokryk;

"Call Sign for Job" by Oleksandr Mykhed;

"Man at the Crossroads. Reflections on Existential Intelligence" by Ihor Kozlovsky;

"How to Read Ukrainian Classics" by Rostyslav Semkiv;

"Hemingway Knows Nothing" by Artur Dron;

"The Dress-Up Game" by Artem Chekh;

"Laetitia Kuryata and all her imaginary lovers to whom she lied about her father" by Vera Kuriko.

From this list, three authors — Maksym Kryvtsov, Viktoriya Amelina, and Volodymyr Vakulenko — died at the hands of the Russians during the full-scale war.

Voting will last until October 6 (until 12:00).

The winner will be reported on October 22.

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