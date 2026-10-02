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Voting for the most iconic Ukrainian book of the last 5 years has started in “Diia”. Whoʼs on the list

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Voting for the most iconic Ukrainian book of the last five years has started in the "Diia" application.

The list includes 15 books published in 2022-2026. Here is the full list:

  • "The Colony" by Maks Kidruk;
  • "Sword Language. How the Soviet Empire Spoke" by Evhenia Kuznetsova;
  • "There is land beyond Perekop. A Crimean novel" by Anastasia Levkova;
  • "Poems from the Loophole" by Maksym Kryvtsov;
  • "I am transforming... Diary of the occupation. Selected poems" by Volodymyr Vakulenko;
  • "Testimony" by Viktoria Amelina;
  • "Lists" by Myroslav Layuk;
  • “Dances with Bones” by Andriy Semyankiv;
  • “Revolt against the Empire: Ukrainian Sixties” by Radomir Mokryk;
  • "Call Sign for Job" by Oleksandr Mykhed;
  • "Man at the Crossroads. Reflections on Existential Intelligence" by Ihor Kozlovsky;
  • "How to Read Ukrainian Classics" by Rostyslav Semkiv;
  • "Hemingway Knows Nothing" by Artur Dron;
  • "The Dress-Up Game" by Artem Chekh;
  • "Laetitia Kuryata and all her imaginary lovers to whom she lied about her father" by Vera Kuriko.

From this list, three authors — Maksym Kryvtsov, Viktoriya Amelina, and Volodymyr Vakulenko — died at the hands of the Russians during the full-scale war.

Voting will last until October 6 (until 12:00).

The winner will be reported on October 22.

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