Exhumation of remains of Polish and German soldiers completed in Lviv. 130 buried found

Exhumation works have been completed at the old Holosko Velyke cemetery in Lviv. The works lasted from August 25 to September 28, 2026.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

During the research, 113 remains of Polish soldiers who died in September 1939 were discovered, as well as the remains of 17 Wehrmacht soldiers. Separate, scattered remains have not yet been identified, they probably belong to two people.

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Soldiersʼ badges, medallions, buttons and other elements of military uniforms, personal belongings and cartridge cases were also found at the site. After the research is completed, the remains are planned to be reburied.

The exhumation was carried out by "Ukrainian Memory" with the participation of Polish specialists from the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland and the Medical University of Wroclaw. Specialists from the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Lviv enterprise "Dolya" also joined the work.

In September 1939, fighting broke out in the area of Holosko Velyke between units of the Wehrmacht and the Polish Army. The fallen Polish soldiers were buried in a mass grave in the local cemetery. Search work in this area was carried out back in 2019, when signs of burials were discovered.

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