The US imposes sanctions on Russian financial network A7

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the A7 network, which links to Russia and is used to circumvent Western sanctions.

This is stated in a statement from the US Treasury Department.

A7 was created in late 2024 with the participation of sanctioned Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor and Russian state-owned Promsvyazokbank. The network uses intermediary companies, forged trade documents, and false product descriptions to disguise payments linked to sanctioned individuals and companies.

The US Treasury Department said that A7 has ties to Russia, but it is also used by Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to circumvent sanctions. According to the US department, the networkʼs sub-agents processed a total of more than $17 billion from January 2025 to June 2026.

The US has designated A7 as a significant transnational criminal organization. The Americans have banned transactions with its assets, and A7ʼs property and property interests in the US or under the control of US citizens are to be blocked.

A7 itself stated that as of January 2026, it was processing over two thousand transactions per day, with a total transaction volume exceeding 7.5 trillion rubles, or about $91.5 billion. This was approximately 13% of Russiaʼs foreign trade transactions in 2025.