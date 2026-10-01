K-pop band “Winner” member skips military service 102 times. Court gives him suspended sentence

Song Mino — a 33-year-old member of the South Korean K-pop group “Winner” — has been sentenced to one year in prison on probation for repeatedly skipping alternative military service.

This is reported by the Korean Herald.

Song Min-ho served as a social worker at a government agency in Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024. During this time, he was absent without leave for over 100 days.

A court in Seoul found him guilty of violating the Military Service Act. He also has a two-year probation period — if he doesn’t commit any crimes during that time, he could avoid prison.

Along with Mino, the court considered the case of the head of the institution where he served. The court believes that he falsified documents to create the impression that Song Mino was at work. The man was charged with improper supervision of his service and sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

In announcing the sentence, the judge emphasized that military service is a duty necessary for the security of South Korea, and social workers must also perform it conscientiously.

At the same time, the court took into account that Mino had pleaded guilty, shown remorse, and that his health condition may have affected his ability to perform his duties.

Before the verdict was reported, the singer told reporters that he regretted his actions and apologized to the people who supported him. When asked if he was ready to return to service, the singer did not answer.

In South Korea, military service is mandatory for most men for 18 months.

For those who cannot perform regular military service due to health conditions or other legally prescribed reasons, there is an alternative form, such as working as a social worker in government institutions.

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