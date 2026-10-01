During the day, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 97 drones. Explosions were heard in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions

During the day, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 97 “Gerbera” drones and other types. Air defense neutralized 78 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

The Russian army struck Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring another. The strike damaged 35 private homes.

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An administrative building caught fire in Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region).

It also became known that Russian attacks destroyed the “Parkovy” data center in Kyiv. It completely stopped working.

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