Politico: Pentagon blocks key allies from NATO meeting

Donald Trumpʼs administration did not invite a number of key US allies to a NATO meeting dedicated to the future of the Alliance.

Politico writes about this, citing six diplomats.

The meeting is scheduled to be held this month in Poland. It is being organized by the head of the Pentagonʼs political office, Elbridge Colby. Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands have been invited to the format.

However, the United Kingdom, France and the Baltic states did not receive invitations. Diplomats from these states questioned the selection criteria, as they are among the largest defense spenders in Europe and play an important role in NATO.

Meetings in this format have already been held twice. They are called the "Bergen Group" — after the name of the first meeting in Bergen, Norway, in June. Representatives of the invited countries assure that the group does not aim to create a separate association within NATO.

According to them, it should develop proposals for the entire Alliance.

At the same time, some diplomats fear that the selective format could deepen divisions among allies. One diplomat said that dividing NATO into “good” and “bad” allies would be dangerous for the United States and Europe.

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