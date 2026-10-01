Ukraine plans to install 840 mobile shelters on school routes in six frontline regions. These are Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and IDPs Artem Husak.

According to him, the project has already been supported by Ukrainian donor regions. At the same time, additional international funding is needed to equip all the shelters. The partners were presented with the needs of each of the six regions and determined what exactly the funds should be spent on.

During the “Shelter Coalition” meeting, the European Union allocated €10 million to Ukraine. Other participants in the initiative have not yet determined the possible amount of support.

The “Shelter Coalition” for Ukraine was launched in May 2025 by Ukraine and Finland. The EU, Lithuania, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Investment Bank also joined it.

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