Company linked to Trumpʼs sons wants to bring Ukrainian military technology to the US

American startup “Powerus”, which is preparing to merge with a company invested in by Donald Trumpʼs sons, plans to bring Ukrainian military technologies to the United States and produce them there.

The company told Reuters about this.

“Powerus” was founded about a year ago. In early October, the company is set to merge with “Aureus Greenway Holdings” (a golf course operator in which Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have an indirect stake through the investment fund “American Ventures”). After the merger, the fund could receive 9.9% of the company.

Powerus says Trumpʼs sons are passive investors and do not participate in the companyʼs management. At the same time, the “Powerus” advisory board includes Keith Kellogg, Trumpʼs former special representative for Ukraine and a retired US Army lieutenant general.

The “Powerus” head Brett Velikowicz said the company is in talks with Ukrainian defense technology firms. In particular, it wants to obtain technology for long-range strike drones and produce them in the United States. The goal is to become the Pentagon’s “one-stop solution” that will allow it to transfer foreign military technology to the United States and scale up its production.

In March, “Powerus” introduced “Guardian” interceptor drones, which “Velikowicz” said were developed in collaboration with Ukrainians. The company also received a US Air Force contract worth up to $90 million.

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