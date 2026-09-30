Kyiv will receive a €150 million loan for the purchase of new metro cars

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Kyiv with a €150 million loan for the purchase of new energy-efficient metro cars.

This was reported by the bankʼs press service.

The new cars should be 25% more energy efficient than the old rolling stock they will replace. Kyiv will also purchase equipment for maintenance and diagnostics of these cars. The loan is supported by a partial guarantee from Spain and grant financing from EBRD resources.

The bank will also finance an accessibility audit of the Kyiv metro, which will be used to develop a plan to create inclusive infrastructure for veterans, people with disabilities, elderly passengers, and parents with young children.

In addition, EBRD, together with an initiative by the “UN Women”, will support a training program for female typists. The training will last three years.

EBRD noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it has provided Ukraine with almost €11 billion in support of energy, infrastructure, and the private sector.

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