Babel sources: The EU can involve Ukraine in the single market and in the defense and digital spheres even before accession

Ukraine can gradually gain access to the single market, more EU policies, programs, and structures, particularly in the defense and digital spheres, even before full accession.

This is stated in the draft document of the European Commission, which is at the disposal of the editorial staff of Babel.

The document states that "gradual integration" will be one of the central instruments of the future enlargement of the European Union. Candidate countries should receive more opportunities as they fulfill the conditions for accession and progress in reforms. However, this approach does not replace accession negotiations.

The European Commission sees several key areas for Ukraine.

EU Internal Market. The document notes that Ukraine and Moldova already have broader opportunities for integration thanks to their agreements with the European Union. In particular, both countries already participate in the “Roam like home” regime. The European Commission wants to further expand such opportunities. The priorities are critical technologies, industry, financial integration and supply chains.

Defense and security. The European Commission proposes to deepen cooperation between candidate countries and the EU in cybersecurity, in particular through ENISA mechanisms, in countering hybrid threats and military mobility. The document specifically mentions Ukraine and its role in the European defense industry.

Energy, digitalisation and infrastructure. The European Commission cites the synchronization of the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova with the European grid as an example of successful gradual integration. The same approach is proposed to be applied to participation in climate programmes, emissions trading, Horizon Europe, digital programmes and cybersecurity initiatives.

Separately, it is about deeper integration into the European transport and energy networks TEN-T and TEN-E, payment systems and digital public services. In addition, the European Commission wants to involve Ukraine and other candidates in new strategic sectors. Among them are semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology and space.

The document specifically notes that an important next step for Ukraine, Moldova, and Serbia could be the conclusion of agreements on conformity assessment and acceptance of industrial products (ACAA). Such agreements should simplify the access of industrial goods to the European market.

However, the project goes beyond economic integration. As candidate countries take on the obligations of future member states, the Commission proposes that they should also be able to gradually participate in the institutions, agencies and policy-making processes of the European Union.

At the same time, the project is not yet a final decision by the European Union. Back in February, Politico sources said that the EU was developing a plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as 2027.

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