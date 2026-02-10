Politico: The European Union is developing a plan to grant partial membership to Ukraine as early as next year

The European Union is developing a plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as 2027 — this should be included in a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Politico reports this, citing five diplomats from different countries, three EU officials, and two Ukrainian officials.

The plan was unofficially called "reverse enlargement". That is, Ukraine would first get a seat at the EU table, and then carry out the reforms necessary for full membership.

From conversations with sources, Politico has identified five steps in the plan. Three of them relate to Hungary: