Rescuers were treated with ordinary mud: the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a scheme of embezzlement of almost a million hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has exposed the embezzlement of almost a million hryvnias during the purchase of therapeutic mud for the Odesa Medical Rehabilitation Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, the acting head of the Odesa Medical Rehabilitation Center of the State Emergency Service and the head nurse, together with representatives of private companies, organized the purchase of 24 tons of "therapeutic" mud.

In fact, ordinary mud was delivered to the center, which did not meet the procurement conditions. To hide this, documents with false data were drawn up. Then, budget funds were transferred to the intermediary.

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The State Bureau of Investigation also found signs of artificial competition in the tender. The documents and seals of the company that won the tender were kept in the same office with the documentation of other enterprises that formally participated in the procurement as competitors.

Two officials of the center and the head and manager of a private company were reported suspicious. They are suspected of embezzlement of property and official forgery of documents.