More than half of Ukraineʼs F-16 fighter jets are currently unable to perform combat missions due to maintenance delays in Belgium.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

The sources say that at the current rate of use and repair, Ukraine could be left without the remaining aircraft by the end of the year. One reason for the delays could be a shortage of certain components.

However, aircraft used in combat may require more frequent maintenance. In general, F-16s require a scheduled maintenance inspection after 300 hours of flight, typically lasting up to 40 weeks in Belgium and two to six weeks in the US.

However, the Belgian company “Sabena Aerospace Engineering”, with which the United States has signed a contract worth up to $235.5 million, is responsible for servicing Ukrainian F-16s. During the inspection, the engine, avionics, hydraulics, fuel system, and other components of the aircraft are checked.

The F-16 is an American multi-role fighter with a powerful radar and high maneuverability. Ukraine uses them primarily for air defense, in particular, to destroy Russian missiles and drones. The aircraft can also strike ground targets.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.