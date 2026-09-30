Since morning, the Russians have continued to strike at Ukraine. The Kyiv region and Dnipro were under attack. There are wounded

Since the morning, the Russian army has continued to strike at Ukraine — Kyiv, the region, and Dnipro were under attack. There have been casualties and damage as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

In Kyiv, the number of injured after the night attack has increased to five, two people died. A worker of the “Kyivteploenergo” died in the morning attack in the capital. In the Kyiv region, a supermarket was hit in the Obukhiv area. One person was injured, a fire broke out. Three people were injured in Brovary.

In the Zhytomyr region, fires broke out in three districts due to a night attack.

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A private house caught fire in Dnipro.

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