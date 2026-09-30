The US has imposed new sanctions against Iran. Russian companies are on the list

The US government has reported new sanctions against 13 individuals and entities that help Iran purchase weapons and components. Among them are Russian companies.

Reuters writes about this.

The US Treasury Department said the sanctions are aimed at "weakening Tehranʼs ability to resume its weapons programs while raising the price for those who support its procurement efforts".

In the list:

Seyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai is a representative of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Agency in Beijing. The US Treasury Department alleges that he coordinated the purchase of off-the-shelf weapons systems and dual-use components in China on behalf of Iran;

Iranian company Kavoshcom Asia R and D Group. According to the US Treasury Department, the firm purchased electronic components, including connectors, for Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company;

Hong Kong-based EC Mojo Technology Co Limited, which supplied electronic components to Kavoshcom. Li Feng, the companyʼs representative in China, was also sanctioned;

Wasim Pasha Tajammal from Pakistan, who is the chairman of Cavalier Group, a private defense company with offices in Pakistan and abroad;

Joint Stock Company Experimental Design Bureau Named After AS Yakovlev is a Russian aircraft manufacturer;

MG-Flot LLC is a Russian shipping company. The companyʼs vessels transport weapons for the Russian government;

Saha Airlines is an Iranian airline affiliated with the countryʼs air force.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.