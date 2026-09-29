The average salary in Ukraine decreased by 1.1% in August. Where do Ukrainians earn the most and the least

The average salary in Ukraine in August was 31,892 hryvnias — 23.1% more than in August 2025, but 1.1% less than in July this year.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The highest level of wages was recorded in Kyiv — UAH 48 705; in the Luhansk region — UAH 33 981, and also in the Kyiv region — UAH 32 404.

The lowest salaries are in Chernivtsi and Kirovohrad regions — UAH 22 807 and UAH 22 869, respectively.

Information and telecommunications workers received the highest salaries in July — UAH 79 170, while education workers received the lowest (UAH 19 109).

At the same time, as of September 1, the arrears in salary payments in Ukraine amounted to UAH 3.8 billion.

The State Statistics Service data does not take into account temporarily occupied territories and part of the territories where hostilities are ongoing or have been ongoing.

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