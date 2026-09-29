ABC News: Hackers breach Pentagon database and gain access to information on approximately 3 million military personnel

In the US, hackers hacked the Pentagonʼs personnel database and obtained data on approximately 3 million military personnel — their positions, social security numbers, and other information.

ABC News reports this, citing a representative of the US Department of Defense.

Hackers managed to obtain data on 2.76 million military personnel and 294,000 deceased from the DMDC repository, which in total contains information on 60 million active and former military personnel, civilian employees, and their families.

The attackers had access to the database from October 2025 to July 2026. After the leak was discovered, the system was immediately secured.

There is currently no evidence of the stolen data being used, and the US Department of Defense will offer victims measures to protect their personal information and monitor their credit history.