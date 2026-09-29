“Sabotage ordered by special services.” Estonia accused Russia of setting fire to a factory that supplies equipment to Ukraine

Estonian police said that Russian special services were behind the arson attack on the defense company “Milrem Robotics” in Tallinn on August 15. The company produces unmanned ground systems and supplies equipment to Ukraine.

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"Today we can say with full confidence that the arson attack on August 15 was an act of sabotage ordered by Russian special services. The Security Police Council came to this conclusion after a thorough assessment of the information collected," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the incident is ongoing, but preliminary information also indicated the crime was planned. The suspects in the arson have already been detained and taken into custody.

Security police have determined that this sabotage is part of a broader Russian campaign in Europe aimed at intimidating allies and reducing support for Ukraine.

"Russian special services continue recruitment and attempts to influence in Europe, in particular for the purpose of sabotage. Organizations and defense industry companies that contribute to supporting Ukraine are at increased risk. The Security Police Council recommends that they strengthen physical and cyber protection measures," the police said.

Due this incident, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the charge dʼaffaires of Russia on September 29.

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