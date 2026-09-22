Latvia extradited to Estonia suspects in arson attack on defense company building. This company supplies weapons to Ukraine

Late last week, Latvia extradited to Estonia three suspects in the arson attack on the building of the “Milrem Robotics” defense industrial enterprise in Tallinn.

This is reported by ERR.

The suspects are Latvian citizens. They were arrested with the permission of the court after being questioned and evidence was collected. The suspects are currently charged with damage and destruction of property, but the charges may be changed.

Estonia is also investigating the possibility of Russiaʼs involvement in the arson.

The arson attack on the building of the “Milrem Robotics” company, which supplies weapons to Ukraine, took place on the night of August 15. There were no casualties.

After that, The Telegraph, citing Western intelligence services, wrote that Russia has launched a new wave of attacks on European defense enterprises — Putin is using tactics that allow the Kremlin to deny its involvement.

In particular, Russia is recruiting local members of criminal groups. The attacks are planned so as not to cross the line beyond which NATOʼs Article 5 — the collective defense clause — can be triggered.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.