Reuters: Russia to increase defense spending by 27% next year, the largest increase since the start of the war

Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion rubles ($202.6 billion) on the war in 2027. This is about 27% more than the previous budget plan, and the largest amount since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, which has access to Russian government documents.

Previously, the budget for 2027 planned 13.5 trillion rubles in defense spending. Thus, the new figure was increased by 3.6 trillion rubles.

The agency notes that in 2026, the Russian budget allocated 12.1 trillion rubles ($143 billion) for the army, but the authorities are hiding the true amount. Some of Russiaʼs military spending on the war may also be included in other parts of the budget.

In total, according to Reuters, Russia plans to spend about 50 trillion rubles ($591 billion) on defense over the next three years.

The documents received by the agency also note that the forecast for the budget deficit in Russia has been doubled to 3.2% of GDP, and the growth in public debt in 2027 has been estimated at 21.7% of GDP.

The Russian government plans to submit a draft budget to parliament by October 1. The day before, Russia announced plans to raise taxes to reduce the deficit, in particular, to introduce a new tax on excess profits of metallurgical and mining companies, which is expected to bring in about 200 billion rubles a year.