The EU will allocate over €300 million for five joint defense projects, four of which will involve Ukraine

The European Council has approved five Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCI) covering new capabilities in the field of drones; counter-drone systems; maritime, space, air and missile defence; and the protection of Europeʼs eastern flank. Four of them will involve Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the Council of Europe.

These projects will receive EU funding through the EDIP initiative. €325 million has been earmarked for European defense projects of common interest, but the amount of funding may increase in the future. It is currently unknown which initiatives Ukraine is involved in. Among the identified projects:

European Resolve on Drones and Counter-Drones (DECODER). This project will help European countries develop, scale up production of drones, as well as counter-drone capabilities.

Integrated Maritime and Submarine Defense (IMSD). They are to create an integrated defense system that will allow them to detect, deter, and neutralize threats at sea.

SPACE. This project will strengthen Europeʼs space capabilities in a number of critical areas.

European Federated Integrated Air and Missile Defence with Early Warning (EU-FIAMD) The project will provide member states with a collective integrated air and missile defence system, which will include early threat detection and coordinated management systems.

Eastern Flank Watch (EFW). The initiative aims to strengthen security on the eastern border of EU member states, including on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace.

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