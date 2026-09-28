EU countries have not yet made new promises regarding “Patriot” missiles for Ukraine

At the meeting of the EU Council at the level of defense ministers in Brussels, the European Union countries did not make any new specific commitments to transfer interceptor missiles for “Patriot” systems from their own stocks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the EUʼs chief diplomat Kaja Kallas after the end of the EU Council meeting at the level of defense ministers on September 28, a Babel correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, there were no new commitments today. Many people were in favor of this exchange scheme. Weʼll see what comes of it," said Kallas, commenting on the issue of missile supplies.

This is a proposal under which EU countries and partners could transfer interceptors from their stocks to Ukraine now, and later receive a replacement through purchases financed under the EU loan for Ukraine.

Kallas stressed that air defense remains a top priority for Ukraine due to daily Russian attacks. The EU has previously approved procurement plans for €28.3 billion under the “Ukraine Support Loan”, including for “Patriot” missiles to be manufactured in the US. However, according to Kallas, missile production takes time, while Ukraine needs interceptors now.

In addition, the EU defence ministers also agreed on the first phase of the strategic review of the EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) and extended its mandate for another two years. The next step will be the establishment of a coordination group in Kyiv to analyse combat experience and strengthen military education.

The EU also plans to modernize two training centers in Ukraine. According to Kallas, the financial gap for this was closed thanks to contributions from the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Denmark and Luxembourg.

Ministers also agreed to allocate €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility (EPF). One billion euros will be allocated to joint procurement, part of the funds will be used to train Ukrainian military personnel, and member states will be compensated for the costs of previous assistance provided to Ukraine.

Kallas called on EU countries that will receive compensation to channel the funds back into supporting Ukraine. She said a number of countries have already promised to do so. At the same time, the EU is discussing replenishing the European Peace Fund with new funds after the current funding cycle ends.

According to Kallas, Ukraine could also potentially receive up to €20 billion remaining within the SAFE defense initiative.

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