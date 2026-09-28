Russians hit ammonia warehouse in the Kyiv region. There is no threat to people

On September 28, the Russians are attacking Kyiv and the region all day. One of the strikes damaged a warehouse in the Brovary area, causing a slight increase in ammonia levels in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Shortly after the attack, local Telegram channels began posting about the strike en masse, urging people to “urgently close windows and avoid going outside”. They also described the worst possible consequences of ammonia poisoning.

In fact, the excess of ammonia levels was recorded insignificantly, and in the city of Brovary there was none at all. Tkachenko emphasized that there is no threat to the life and health of people.

"At such concentrations, mild irritation of the nasal mucosa or a sore throat may occur with prolonged inhalation. The air may also smell of combustion products, which can also cause discomfort during breathing," he emphasized.

Experts urge you to follow basic safety rules in such situations:

to keep windows and doors closed,

to avoid spending long periods outdoors,

to drink plenty of water,

also, to turn off air conditioners and turn on an air purifier to maximum (if you have one at home),

if you feel unwell, you should consult a doctor.

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