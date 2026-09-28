Hungary suspends PM Magyarʼs immunity to investigate phone theft case

The Hungarian parliament has lifted Prime Minister Péter Magyarʼs immunity to investigate a phone theft case, with 139 MPs voting in favor.

24.hu writes about this.

During the vote, Magyar himself asked to lift his immunity, stating that "everyone must be responsible for their actions". The prosecutorʼs office requested that the politicianʼs immunity be lifted.

The investigation believes that in the summer of 2024, during a conflict in a nightclub in Budapest, Magyar took a mobile phone from a man who was allegedly filming him, after which the device was thrown into the Danube.

Also during this vote, the “Fidesz” MP Balázs Hanko and Christian Democratic Peopleʼs Party representative Miklós Šesták were stripped of their immunity.

In particular, Miklos Šesták is suspected of receiving approximately $34 million in bribes from companies in exchange for state contracts while serving as Minister of National Development.

Balázs Hanko is suspected of causing $53.6 million in losses to the state while serving as Minister of Culture and Innovation. According to the investigation, he may have spent state funds for purposes other than their intended purpose — on the campaign for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

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