Ukrainian military regained another 51 km² of territory within the third phase of the Operation “Vivaldi” in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Third Army Corps.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlements of Nove, Ridkodub, and Katerynivka and regained control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. According to the corps commander Andriy Biletsky, approximately 2 000 Russian soldiers were killed during the operation, and more than 250 Russians were taken prisoner.

The main target of the third phase of Operation “Vivaldi” was the village of Nove, which Biletsky called a key logistical hub for Russian forces there. To break through the enemyʼs defenses, the Third Army Corps used its own invention, Soviet BTR-60 armored personnel carriers converted into robotic kamikaze complexes.

The Russians were convinced that the main direction of the attack was Shandryholovye — Zelena Dolyna. This forced them to burn their reserves in counterattacks in this direction. Thus, the Russians missed the real attack, which was focused on taking Nove.

The 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevheniy Pikus regained full control over Ridkodub and quickly established defenses on new lines. The 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Dozor" also took an active part in the assault operations.

Operation “Vivaldi” became known on September 15. The total area of the liberated territory in the Donetsk region since then is 176 km². The operation has four stages in total.

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