During the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which were held on September 18–20, the former chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych — Serhiy Arbuzov — received a deputy mandate. He joined the faction of the “Just Russia” party.

This became known from a post by the deputy leader of the faction Ruslan Tatarinov.

Congratulating his party colleagues on receiving mandates in the State Duma of the 9th convocation, Tatarinov called Arbuzov a politician who "did not support the Zelensky regime in Ukraine".

Who is Arbuzov?

Serhiy Arbuzov headed NBU in 2010–2012. From late 2012 to early 2014, he served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine in the government of Mykola Azarov. And after Azarovʼs resignation, from late January to late February 2014, he served as the acting Prime Minister of Ukraine.

After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled Ukraine, and in April 2014, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office opened a criminal case against him on suspicion of embezzlement. In April 2025, Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against Arbuzov.

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